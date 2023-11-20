Should you bet on Alex Laferriere to find the back of the net when the Los Angeles Kings and the Arizona Coyotes meet up on Monday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Alex Laferriere score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Laferriere stats and insights

Laferriere has scored in two of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Coyotes this season in two games (one shot).

Laferriere has zero points on the power play.

He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 53 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Laferriere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:17 Home W 5-1 11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:42 Home L 4-2 11/9/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:12 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:58 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 12:26 Away W 5-0 11/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:29 Away W 3-2 10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:54 Away W 4-1 10/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 12:47 Home L 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:20 Away W 5-4 10/24/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:58 Home W 6-3

Kings vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

