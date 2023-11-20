The Los Angeles Kings, including Adrian Kempe, will be in action Monday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Arizona Coyotes. If you're thinking about a bet on Kempe against the Coyotes, we have lots of info to help.

Adrian Kempe vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Kempe Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Kempe has a plus-minus of +9, while averaging 19:00 on the ice per game.

Kempe has a goal in eight games this year through 16 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Kempe has a point in 12 games this season (out of 16), including multiple points six times.

Kempe has had an assist in a game eight times this season over 16 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Kempe has an implied probability of 62.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kempe going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Kempe Stats vs. the Coyotes

On defense, the Coyotes are allowing 53 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 16 Games 5 18 Points 6 8 Goals 1 10 Assists 5

