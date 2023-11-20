The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming game versus the Arizona Coyotes is slated for Monday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Adrian Kempe score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Adrian Kempe score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Kempe stats and insights

  • In eight of 16 games this season, Kempe has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has scored one goal against the Coyotes this season in two games (10 shots).
  • He has picked up five assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Kempe averages 3.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.6%.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes have given up 53 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Kempe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Blues 2 1 1 18:02 Home W 5-1
11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:01 Home W 2-1
11/11/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 18:11 Home L 4-2
11/9/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 17:18 Home L 4-3 OT
11/8/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 19:51 Away W 4-1
11/4/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 16:44 Away W 5-0
11/2/2023 Senators 2 0 2 20:14 Away W 3-2
10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 17:30 Away W 4-1
10/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 20:22 Home L 4-3 SO
10/27/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 18:25 Away W 5-4

Kings vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

