Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 11 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are ranked 14th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 217.2 per game.

Lockett has grabbed 46 passes for 494 total yards (54.9 per game) and four scores this year.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Lockett and the Seahawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lockett vs. the Rams

Lockett vs the Rams (since 2021): 4 GP / 62.2 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 62.2 REC YPG / REC TD Los Angeles has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Rams have surrendered a TD pass to eight opposing players this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Los Angeles on the season.

The pass defense of the Rams is allowing 217.2 yards per outing this year, which ranks 14th in the league.

Opponents of the Rams have totaled nine touchdowns through the air (one per game). The Rams' defense is second in the NFL in that category.

Watch Seahawks vs Rams on Fubo!

Tyler Lockett Receiving Props vs. the Rams

Receiving Yards: 56.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Lockett with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lockett Receiving Insights

Lockett, in five of nine games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Lockett has received 21.9% of his team's 306 passing attempts this season (67 targets).

He has been targeted 67 times, averaging 7.4 yards per target (74th in NFL).

In three of nine games this season, Lockett has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has scored four of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (22.2%).

With 10 red zone targets, Lockett has been on the receiving end of 22.7% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Lockett's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Commanders 11/12/2023 Week 10 10 TAR / 8 REC / 92 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/5/2023 Week 9 8 TAR / 3 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 TAR / 8 REC / 81 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 4 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 TAR / 6 REC / 94 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.