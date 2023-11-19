Los Angeles Rams receiver Tyler Higbee will face the Seattle Seahawks and their 22nd-ranked passing defense in Week 11, with kickoff at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Higbee has posted 26 catches for 286 yards this year this season. He has been targeted on 43 occasions, and averages 31.8 yards receiving.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Higbee and the Rams with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Higbee vs. the Seahawks

Higbee vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 4 GP / 27.5 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 27.5 REC YPG / REC TD Five players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Seattle in the 2023 season.

The Seahawks have allowed 11 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Seattle has allowed two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The Seahawks give up 238.3 passing yards per game, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Seahawks have conceded 12 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 12th in the NFL.

Watch Rams vs Seahawks on Fubo!

Tyler Higbee Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 28.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Higbee with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Higbee Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Higbee has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 44.4% of his games (four of nine).

Higbee has 13.6% of his team's target share (43 targets on 316 passing attempts).

He is averaging 6.7 yards per target (98th in league play), racking up 286 yards on 43 passes thrown his way.

Having played nine games this season, Higbee has not tallied a TD reception.

Higbee has been targeted three times in the red zone (10.3% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Higbee's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Packers 11/5/2023 Week 9 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/29/2023 Week 8 7 TAR / 5 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.