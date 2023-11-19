Los Angeles Rams receiver Tutu Atwell will face the Seattle Seahawks and their 22nd-ranked passing defense in Week 11, starting at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Atwell's stat line shows 32 catches for 374 yards and three scores this season. He averages 41.6 yards receiving per game.

Atwell vs. the Seahawks

Atwell vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 4 GP / 48.5 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 48.5 REC YPG / REC TD Seattle has given up 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Seahawks have surrendered a TD pass to 11 opposing players this year.

Seattle has allowed at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 238.3 passing yards per game allowed by the Seahawks defense makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Seahawks have scored 12 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Seahawks' defense is 12th in the league in that category.

Tutu Atwell Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 28.5 (-115)

Atwell Receiving Insights

Atwell, in three of eight games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Atwell has received 17.1% of his team's 316 passing attempts this season (54 targets).

He is averaging 6.9 yards per target (93rd in NFL play), racking up 374 yards on 54 passes thrown his way.

Atwell has registered a touchdown catch in three of nine games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has three total touchdowns this season (17.6% of his team's 17 offensive TDs).

Atwell has been targeted three times in the red zone (10.3% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts).

Atwell's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Packers 11/5/2023 Week 9 7 TAR / 4 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 1 REC / 31 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 1 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

