Royce Freeman has a decent matchup when his Los Angeles Rams play the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Seahawks have given up 116 rushing yards per game, 20th in the NFL.

Freeman has rushed for 142 yards (28.4 ypg) on 33 carries this season. He has scored one rushing TD.

Freeman vs. the Seahawks

Freeman vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 1 GP / 15 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 15 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD One opposing rusher has collected 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Seahawks during the 2023 season.

Seattle has allowed eight opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Seahawks have let two opposing players to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 116 rushing yards the Seahawks allow per outing makes them the 20th-ranked run defense in the league this season.

The Seahawks' defense is ranked 22nd in the NFL with 10 rushing TDs conceded so far this season.

Royce Freeman Rushing Props vs. the Seahawks

Rushing Yards: 37.5 (-111)

Freeman Rushing Insights

The Rams have passed 57.5% of the time and run 42.5% this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 33 of his team's 234 total rushing attempts this season (14.1%).

Freeman has rushed for a touchdown once this season in three games played.

He has one touchdown this season (5.9% of his team's 17 offensive TDs).

Freeman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Packers 11/5/2023 Week 9 12 ATT / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 ATT / 44 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/22/2023 Week 7 12 ATT / 66 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

