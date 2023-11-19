The Los Angeles Rams (3-6) bring a three-game losing streak into a meeting against the Seattle Seahawks (6-3) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at SoFi Stadium.

Before the Rams take on the Seahawks, here are the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Rams vs. Seahawks Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: SoFi Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rams 1 46.5 -110 -110

Rams vs. Seahawks Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles Rams

The average point total in Los Angeles' games this season is 45.0, 1.5 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Rams are 3-4-2 against the spread this season.

The Rams are 2-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 66.7% of those games).

Los Angeles has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks have played three games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 46.5 points.

The average over/under for Seattle's outings this season is 44.1, 2.4 fewer points than this game's total.

The Seahawks are 4-5-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Seahawks have been the underdog three times and won one of those games.

Seattle is 1-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -110 or more on the moneyline.

Rams vs. Seahawks Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Rams 19.8 23 22.7 18 45.0 3 9 Seahawks 22.2 18 22.3 16 44.1 3 9

Rams vs. Seahawks Betting Insights & Trends

Rams

Los Angeles has no wins against the spread and is 0-3 overall in its last three games.

In its past three contests, Los Angeles has gone over the total once.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Rams are averaging 26.3 points per game in divisional contests, which is 5.4 more points per game than their overall season average (19.8 points per game). Their defense is giving up fewer points in divisional games (17.3) compared to their overall season average (22.7).

The Rams have a negative point differential on the season (-26 total points, -2.9 per game), as do the Seahawks (-1 total points, -0.1 per game).

Seahawks

Seattle has no wins against the spread and is 0-3 overall over its past three games.

The Seahawks have hit the over twice in their past three games.

On offense, the Seahawks are worse in division games (16.5 points per game) than overall (22.2). But defensively they are better (20 points conceded per game) than overall (22.3).

Rams Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.0 47.0 43.4 Implied Team Total AVG 24.9 26.3 23.8 ATS Record 3-4-2 1-2-1 2-2-1 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 1-3-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 0-2 1-3

Seahawks Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.1 42.8 45.6 Implied Team Total AVG 24.6 24.4 24.8 ATS Record 4-5-0 2-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 3-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 4-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

