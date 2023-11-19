Bookmakers expect the Los Angeles Rams (3-6) to be competitive in their attempt to break their three-game losing streak, as they are just 1-point underdogs in a matchup with the Seattle Seahawks (6-3) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. The point total has been set at 46.5.

Before the Seahawks meet the Rams, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting insights and trends. As the Rams prepare for this matchup against the Seahawks, check out their betting trends and insights.

Rams vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Seattle Moneyline Los Angeles Moneyline BetMGM Seahawks (-1) 46.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Seahawks (-1) 46.5 -118 +100 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Los Angeles vs. Seattle Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: CBS

Rams vs. Seahawks Betting Insights

Los Angeles has three wins in nine contests against the spread this season.

The Rams have one win ATS (1-3-2) as a 1-point underdog or more this season.

Los Angeles has seen three of its nine games go over the point total.

Seattle's ATS record is 4-5-0 this season.

Against the spread as 1-point favorites or more, the Seahawks are 3-3.

Seattle has hit the over in four of its nine games with a set total (44.4%).

