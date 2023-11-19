Rams vs. Seahawks Injury Report — Week 11
For their matchup against the Seattle Seahawks (6-3) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 19 at 4:25 PM , the Los Angeles Rams (3-6) have 11 players on the injury report.
The Rams head into the matchup after losing 20-3 to the Green Bay Packers in their last outing on November 5.
The Seahawks' most recent outing finished in a 29-26 win over the Washington Commanders.
Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|Thumb
|Full Participation In Practice
|Rob Havenstein
|OT
|Calf
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Hunter Long
|TE
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|Ernest Jones
|LB
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Larrell Murchison
|DT
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Bobby Brown III
|NT
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Aaron Donald
|DT
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Decobie Durant
|DB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Makea Nacua
|WR
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Brian Allen
|OL
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Dareke Young
|WR
|Abdomen
|Out
|Damien Lewis
|OG
|Back
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Abraham Lucas
|OT
|Knee
|Questionable
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|Biceps
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Tyler Lockett
|WR
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Jordyn Brooks
|LB
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jamal Adams
|SS
|Knee
|Questionable
|Tre Brown
|CB
|Toe
|Questionable
|Michael Dickson
|P
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Anthony Bradford
|OG
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
Rams vs. Seahawks Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rams Season Insights
- The Rams rank 14th in total offense (335.9 yards per game) and 20th in total defense (340 yards allowed per game) this season.
- The Rams rank 22nd in scoring offense (19.8 points per game) and 22nd in scoring defense (22.7 points allowed per game) this season.
- From an offensive standpoint, the Rams rank 14th in the NFL with 231 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 14th in passing yards allowed per contest (217.2).
- Los Angeles is averaging 104.9 rushing yards per game on offense (17th in the NFL), and ranks 22nd on the other side of the ball with 122.8 rushing yards allowed per game.
- The Rams rank 16th in the NFL with a -2 turnover margin after forcing 8 turnovers (29th in the NFL) while committing 10 (seventh in the NFL).
Rams vs. Seahawks Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Rams (-1.5)
- Moneyline: Rams (-125), Seahawks (+105)
- Total: 46.5 points
