For their matchup against the Seattle Seahawks (6-3) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 19 at 4:25 PM , the Los Angeles Rams (3-6) have 11 players on the injury report.

The Rams head into the matchup after losing 20-3 to the Green Bay Packers in their last outing on November 5.

The Seahawks' most recent outing finished in a 29-26 win over the Washington Commanders.

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Cooper Kupp WR NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
Matthew Stafford QB Thumb Full Participation In Practice
Rob Havenstein OT Calf Limited Participation In Practice
Hunter Long TE Hamstring Full Participation In Practice
Ernest Jones LB Knee Full Participation In Practice
Larrell Murchison DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice
Bobby Brown III NT Knee Full Participation In Practice
Aaron Donald DT NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
Decobie Durant DB Shoulder Questionable
Makea Nacua WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice
Brian Allen OL NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Dareke Young WR Abdomen Out
Damien Lewis OG Back Limited Participation In Practice
Abraham Lucas OT Knee Questionable
Colby Parkinson TE Biceps Did Not Participate In Practice
Tyler Lockett WR Hamstring Questionable
Jordyn Brooks LB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice
Jamal Adams SS Knee Questionable
Tre Brown CB Toe Questionable
Michael Dickson P Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice
Anthony Bradford OG Knee Full Participation In Practice

Rams vs. Seahawks Game Info

Rams Season Insights

  • The Rams rank 14th in total offense (335.9 yards per game) and 20th in total defense (340 yards allowed per game) this season.
  • The Rams rank 22nd in scoring offense (19.8 points per game) and 22nd in scoring defense (22.7 points allowed per game) this season.
  • From an offensive standpoint, the Rams rank 14th in the NFL with 231 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 14th in passing yards allowed per contest (217.2).
  • Los Angeles is averaging 104.9 rushing yards per game on offense (17th in the NFL), and ranks 22nd on the other side of the ball with 122.8 rushing yards allowed per game.
  • The Rams rank 16th in the NFL with a -2 turnover margin after forcing 8 turnovers (29th in the NFL) while committing 10 (seventh in the NFL).

Rams vs. Seahawks Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Rams (-1.5)
  • Moneyline: Rams (-125), Seahawks (+105)
  • Total: 46.5 points

