For their matchup against the Seattle Seahawks (6-3) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 19 at 4:25 PM , the Los Angeles Rams (3-6) have 11 players on the injury report.

Watch the Rams in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Rams head into the matchup after losing 20-3 to the Green Bay Packers in their last outing on November 5.

The Seahawks' most recent outing finished in a 29-26 win over the Washington Commanders.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Cooper Kupp WR NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Matthew Stafford QB Thumb Full Participation In Practice Rob Havenstein OT Calf Limited Participation In Practice Hunter Long TE Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Ernest Jones LB Knee Full Participation In Practice Larrell Murchison DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Bobby Brown III NT Knee Full Participation In Practice Aaron Donald DT NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Decobie Durant DB Shoulder Questionable Makea Nacua WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice Brian Allen OL NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Dareke Young WR Abdomen Out Damien Lewis OG Back Limited Participation In Practice Abraham Lucas OT Knee Questionable Colby Parkinson TE Biceps Did Not Participate In Practice Tyler Lockett WR Hamstring Questionable Jordyn Brooks LB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Jamal Adams SS Knee Questionable Tre Brown CB Toe Questionable Michael Dickson P Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Anthony Bradford OG Knee Full Participation In Practice

Other Week 11 Injury Reports

Rams vs. Seahawks Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Rams or the Seahawks with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rams Season Insights

The Rams rank 14th in total offense (335.9 yards per game) and 20th in total defense (340 yards allowed per game) this season.

The Rams rank 22nd in scoring offense (19.8 points per game) and 22nd in scoring defense (22.7 points allowed per game) this season.

From an offensive standpoint, the Rams rank 14th in the NFL with 231 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 14th in passing yards allowed per contest (217.2).

Los Angeles is averaging 104.9 rushing yards per game on offense (17th in the NFL), and ranks 22nd on the other side of the ball with 122.8 rushing yards allowed per game.

The Rams rank 16th in the NFL with a -2 turnover margin after forcing 8 turnovers (29th in the NFL) while committing 10 (seventh in the NFL).

Rams vs. Seahawks Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Rams (-1.5)

Rams (-1.5) Moneyline: Rams (-125), Seahawks (+105)

Rams (-125), Seahawks (+105) Total: 46.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Rams-Seahawks matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.