Our computer model projects a win for the Los Angeles Rams when they play the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 19 at 4:25 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Rams are putting up 335.9 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 14th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 20th, allowing 340 yards per contest. In terms of total offense, the Seahawks rank 18th in the NFL (331.4 total yards per game) and 25th on the other side of the ball (354.3 total yards allowed per contest).

Rams vs. Seahawks Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Rams by 1.5) Under (46.5) Rams 22, Seahawks 21

Rams Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rams have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

Los Angeles has compiled a 3-4-2 record against the spread this season.

The Rams have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

A total of three out of nine Los Angeles games this season have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 46.5 points, 1.5 higher than the average total in Rams games this season.

Seahawks Betting Info

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Seahawks have a 48.8% chance to win.

Seattle has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Seahawks have covered the spread once when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

In 2023, four Seattle games have gone over the point total.

Seahawks games average 44.1 total points, 2.4 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rams vs. Seahawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Los Angeles 19.8 22.7 20 21.5 19.6 23.6 Seattle 22.2 22.3 24.6 22.6 19.3 22

