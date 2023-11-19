Raiders vs. Dolphins: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:16 AM HST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Miami Dolphins (6-3) square off against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, November 19, 2023.
Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Dolphins and the Raiders.
Raiders vs. Dolphins Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Dolphins
|13.5
|46.5
|-900
|+575
Raiders vs. Dolphins Betting Records & Stats
Las Vegas Raiders
- The Raiders have combined with their opponent to score more than 46.5 points just once this season.
- The average total for Las Vegas' games this season is 42.6 points, 3.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Raiders have covered the spread in a matchup five times this year (5-5-0).
- The Raiders have entered the game as underdogs five times this season and won twice.
- Las Vegas has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +575 moneyline set for this game.
Miami Dolphins
- Miami has an average total of 49.1 in their matchups this year, 2.6 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Dolphins are 6-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Dolphins have won every time as moneyline favorites this year, going 5-0.
- Miami has played as a moneyline favorite of -900 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.
Dolphins vs. Raiders Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Dolphins
|31.7
|2
|25.0
|23
|49.1
|7
|9
|Raiders
|17.2
|26
|20.5
|19
|42.6
|1
|10
Raiders vs. Dolphins Betting Insights & Trends
Raiders
- In its past three contests, Las Vegas has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.
- None of the Raiders' past three games have gone over the total.
- The Dolphins have put up a total of 60 more points than their opponents this year (6.7 per game), while the Raiders have been outscored by 33 points (3.3 per game).
Dolphins
- Miami has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, in its past three games.
- In its past three games, Miami has gone over the total once.
- The Dolphins have put up a total of 60 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 6.7 per game), while the Raiders have been outscored by opponents by 33 total points (3.3 per game).
Raiders Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.6
|40.8
|44.4
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.1
|21.2
|25.0
|ATS Record
|5-5-0
|4-1-0
|1-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-8-0
|0-5-0
|2-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-2
|3-1
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-3
|1-0
|1-3
Dolphins Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49.1
|47.3
|50.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|27.6
|29.0
|26.4
|ATS Record
|6-3-0
|4-0-0
|2-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-4-0
|3-1-0
|2-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-0
|4-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
