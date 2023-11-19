Raiders vs. Dolphins: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 11
The Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) are double-digit, 13.5-point underdogs entering their matchup on Sunday, November 19, 2023 versus the Miami Dolphins (6-3). An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for this game.
Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Dolphins as they ready for this matchup against the Raiders. As the Raiders prepare for this matchup against the Dolphins, here are their recent betting trends and insights.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Raiders vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami Moneyline
|Las Vegas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Dolphins (-13.5)
|46.5
|-900
|+575
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Dolphins (-12.5)
|46.5
|-800
|+560
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 11 Odds
Las Vegas vs. Miami Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Raiders vs. Dolphins Betting Insights
- Against the spread, Las Vegas is 5-5-0 this year.
- Las Vegas has played two games (out of 10) which finished over the total this year.
- Miami is 6-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Dolphins are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 13.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- The teams have hit the over in five of Miami's nine games with a set total.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.