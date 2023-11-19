The Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) are double-digit, 13.5-point underdogs entering their matchup on Sunday, November 19, 2023 versus the Miami Dolphins (6-3). An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for this game.

Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Dolphins as they ready for this matchup against the Raiders. As the Raiders prepare for this matchup against the Dolphins, here are their recent betting trends and insights.

Raiders vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami Moneyline Las Vegas Moneyline BetMGM Dolphins (-13.5) 46.5 -900 +575 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Dolphins (-12.5) 46.5 -800 +560 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Las Vegas vs. Miami Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV Info: CBS

Raiders vs. Dolphins Betting Insights

Against the spread, Las Vegas is 5-5-0 this year.

Las Vegas has played two games (out of 10) which finished over the total this year.

Miami is 6-3-0 ATS this season.

The Dolphins are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 13.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The teams have hit the over in five of Miami's nine games with a set total.

