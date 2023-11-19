Based on our computer model, the Miami Dolphins will defeat the Las Vegas Raiders when they play at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, November 19 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available below.

Watch the Raiders in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Dolphins sport the 26th-ranked defense this year (25 points allowed per game), and they've been more effective on offense, ranking best with 31.7 points per game. From an offensive standpoint, the Raiders are generating 17.2 points per contest (27th-ranked). They rank 13th in the NFL defensively (20.5 points given up per game).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Raiders vs Dolphins on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Raiders vs. Dolphins Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Raiders (+13.5) Over (46) Dolphins 28, Raiders 19

Place your bets on the Dolphins-Raiders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Raiders Betting Info

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 14.3% chance of a victory for the Raiders.

Las Vegas has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover five times.

This year, games featuring Las Vegas have hit the over just twice.

Games involving the Raiders this year have averaged 42.6 points per game, a 3.4-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Dolphins Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Dolphins' implied win probability is 90.0%.

Miami has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Dolphins have been favored by 13.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Miami and its opponent have combined to go over the point total five out of nine times this season.

Dolphins games average 49.1 total points per game this season, 3.1 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Raiders vs. Dolphins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami 31.7 25 43.5 18.5 22.2 30.2 Las Vegas 17.2 20.5 20.4 14.2 14 26.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.