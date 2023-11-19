Makea Nacua was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams match up against the Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. Looking for Nacua's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Nacua's season stats include 827 yards on 64 receptions (12.9 per catch) and two touchdowns, plus two carries for four yards. He has been targeted 96 times.

Makea Nacua Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Rams this week: Hunter Long (FP/hamstring): 0 Rec



Week 11 Injury Reports

Rams vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Nacua 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 96 64 827 312 2 12.9

Nacua Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 15 10 119 0 Week 2 49ers 20 15 147 0 Week 3 @Bengals 7 5 72 0 Week 4 @Colts 10 9 163 1 Week 5 Eagles 11 7 71 1 Week 6 Cardinals 7 4 26 0 Week 7 Steelers 12 8 154 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 7 3 43 0 Week 9 @Packers 7 3 32 0

