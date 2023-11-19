Will Makea Nacua Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Makea Nacua was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams match up against the Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. Looking for Nacua's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Nacua's season stats include 827 yards on 64 receptions (12.9 per catch) and two touchdowns, plus two carries for four yards. He has been targeted 96 times.
Makea Nacua Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Rams this week:
- Hunter Long (FP/hamstring): 0 Rec
Week 11 Injury Reports
Rams vs. Seahawks Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Nacua 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|96
|64
|827
|312
|2
|12.9
Nacua Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|15
|10
|119
|0
|Week 2
|49ers
|20
|15
|147
|0
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|7
|5
|72
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|10
|9
|163
|1
|Week 5
|Eagles
|11
|7
|71
|1
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|7
|4
|26
|0
|Week 7
|Steelers
|12
|8
|154
|0
|Week 8
|@Cowboys
|7
|3
|43
|0
|Week 9
|@Packers
|7
|3
|32
|0
