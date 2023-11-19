Seattle Seahawks receiver Noah Fant will face the Los Angeles Rams and their 14th-ranked passing defense in Week 11, with kickoff at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Fant has reeled in 16 balls (on 20 targets) for 232 yards (29 per game) this season.

Fant vs. the Rams

Fant vs the Rams (since 2021): 2 GP / 31 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 31 REC YPG / REC TD Five players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles in the 2023 season.

The Rams have allowed eight opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Los Angeles has allowed at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 217.2 passing yards per game given up by the Rams defense makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Rams have scored nine touchdowns through the air (one per game). The Rams' defense is second in the NFL in that category.

Noah Fant Receiving Props vs. the Rams

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-118)

Fant Receiving Insights

Fant, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in five of eight games this year.

Fant has been targeted on 20 of his team's 306 passing attempts this season (6.5% target share).

He has been targeted 20 times this season, averaging 11.6 yards per target.

Having played eight games this year, Fant has not had a TD reception.

Fant's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Commanders 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/5/2023 Week 9 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/22/2023 Week 7 1 TAR / 1 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

