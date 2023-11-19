Which team has the edge at the QB position when Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks (6-3) take on Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (3-6) at SoFi Stadium on November 19? For detailed analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to fare in this matchup, keep reading.

Rams vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: CBS

Matthew Stafford vs. Geno Smith Matchup

Matthew Stafford 2023 Stats Geno Smith 8 Games Played 9 59.7% Completion % 65.3% 2,070 (258.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,171 (241.2) 8 Touchdowns 11 7 Interceptions 7 68 (8.5) Rushing Yards (Per game) 66 (7.3) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Matthew Stafford Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 259.5 yards

: Over/Under 259.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Seahawks Defensive Stats

This season, the Seahawks rank 17th in the NFL in points allowed (22.3 per game) and 19th in total yards allowed (354.3 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Seattle has been midde-of-the-pack this season, ranking 17th in the league in passing yards allowed with 2,145 (238.3 per game).

Against the run, the Seahawks have been midde-of-the-road this year, ranking 17th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 1,044 (116 per game).

Defensively, Seattle is 30th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 45.5%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranks 28th at 65.2%.

Geno Smith Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 254.5 yards

: Over/Under 254.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Rams Defensive Stats

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.