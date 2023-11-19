Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will face the Seattle Seahawks and their 22nd-ranked passing defense in Week 11, starting at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Stafford has compiled 2,070 passing yards this year (258.8 per game), including eight passing TDs and seven picks. On the ground, Stafford has rushed 13 times for 68 yards, averaging 8.5 yards per game.

Stafford vs. the Seahawks

Stafford vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 3 GP / 314.3 PASS YPG / PASS TD

The Seahawks have given up six players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Four opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Seattle in 2023.

The Seahawks have allowed two opposing players to throw for at least three TD passes in an outing this season.

The 238.3 passing yards the Seahawks give up per outing makes them the 22nd-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

So far this year, the Seahawks have allowed 12 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 12th in the NFL.

Matthew Stafford Passing Props vs. the Seahawks

Passing Yards: 250.5 (-115)

250.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-110)

Stafford Passing Insights

Stafford has bettered his passing yards prop total in four games this season, or 50.0%.

The Rams pass on 57.5% of their plays and run on 42.5%. They are 23rd in NFL action in points scored.

Stafford is No. 9 in the league averaging 7.4 yards per attempt (2,070 total yards passing).

Stafford has thrown for a touchdown in seven of eight games this year, with more than one TD pass once.

He has 47.1% of his team's 17 offensive touchdowns this season (eight).

Stafford has passed 29 times out of his 278 total attempts while in the red zone (47.5% of his team's red zone plays).

Stafford's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Cowboys 10/29/2023 Week 8 13-for-22 / 162 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 1 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/22/2023 Week 7 14-for-29 / 231 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 1 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/15/2023 Week 6 15-for-24 / 226 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/8/2023 Week 5 21-for-37 / 222 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/1/2023 Week 4 27-for-40 / 319 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs

