Will Matthew Stafford Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Matthew Stafford was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Los Angeles Rams' Week 11 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks (at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday). If you're trying to find Stafford's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
In terms of season stats, Stafford has thrown for 2,070 yards (258.8 per game) and eight touchdowns, with seven picks. He has connected on 59.7% of his passes (166-for-278), and has 13 carries for 68 yards.
Matthew Stafford Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Thumb
Week 11 Injury Reports
Rams vs. Seahawks Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Stafford 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|166
|278
|59.7%
|2,070
|8
|7
|7.4
|13
|68
|0
Stafford Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|24
|38
|334
|0
|0
|3
|11
|0
|Week 2
|49ers
|34
|55
|307
|1
|2
|4
|17
|0
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|18
|33
|269
|1
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|27
|40
|319
|1
|1
|2
|14
|0
|Week 5
|Eagles
|21
|37
|222
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|15
|24
|226
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 7
|Steelers
|14
|29
|231
|1
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 8
|@Cowboys
|13
|22
|162
|1
|1
|1
|9
|0
