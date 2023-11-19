Matthew Stafford was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Los Angeles Rams' Week 11 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks (at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday). If you're trying to find Stafford's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In terms of season stats, Stafford has thrown for 2,070 yards (258.8 per game) and eight touchdowns, with seven picks. He has connected on 59.7% of his passes (166-for-278), and has 13 carries for 68 yards.

Matthew Stafford Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Thumb

Week 11 Injury Reports

Rams vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Stafford 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 166 278 59.7% 2,070 8 7 7.4 13 68 0

Stafford Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 24 38 334 0 0 3 11 0 Week 2 49ers 34 55 307 1 2 4 17 0 Week 3 @Bengals 18 33 269 1 2 1 7 0 Week 4 @Colts 27 40 319 1 1 2 14 0 Week 5 Eagles 21 37 222 2 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Cardinals 15 24 226 1 0 1 2 0 Week 7 Steelers 14 29 231 1 1 1 8 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 13 22 162 1 1 1 9 0

