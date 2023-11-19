The Los Angeles Lakers (7-6) and the Houston Rockets (6-4) are set to square off on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena, with a start time of 9:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Anthony Davis and Fred VanVleet are two players to watch.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Rockets

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA, Space City Home Network

Lakers' Last Game

The Lakers were victorious in their most recent game versus the Trail Blazers, 107-95, on Friday. LeBron James was their high scorer with 35 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LeBron James 35 5 9 2 0 5 Anthony Davis 16 14 2 3 5 0 D'Angelo Russell 14 3 6 0 0 4

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis averages 25.7 points, 12 boards and 2.7 assists per game, making 48.2% of shots from the field and 50% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

James averages 23 points, 10.3 boards and 7.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.

D'Angelo Russell posts 14 points, 3.7 boards and 7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Austin Reaves posts 9.7 points, 4 boards and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0 blocks.

Taurean Prince puts up 12.7 points, 2 boards and 1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

