The Los Angeles Lakers (7-6) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to play the Houston Rockets (6-4) on Sunday, November 19 at Crypto.com Arena, with the opening tip at 9:30 PM ET.

In their last outing on Friday, the Lakers secured a 107-95 win over the Trail Blazers. In the Lakers' win, LeBron James led the way with a team-high 35 points (adding five rebounds and nine assists).

Lakers vs Rockets Additional Info

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabe Vincent PG Out Knee 5 1.3 3.3 Jalen Hood-Schifino SG Out Knee Jarred Vanderbilt PF Out Heel

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Rockets Injuries: Victor Oladipo: Out (Knee), Amen Thompson: Out (Ankle)

Lakers vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

