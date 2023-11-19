The Houston Rockets (6-4) are 5.5-point underdogs as they attempt to end a three-game road slide when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers (7-6) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The contest airs at 9:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network. The matchup's over/under is set at 218.5.

Lakers vs. Rockets Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -5.5 218.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles' 13 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 218.5 points nine times.

Los Angeles' outings this year have an average point total of 226.7, 8.2 more points than this game's over/under.

The Lakers' ATS record is 5-8-0 this season.

This season, Los Angeles has won six out of the nine games in which it has been favored.

Los Angeles has been at least a -225 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Lakers.

Lakers vs Rockets Additional Info

Lakers vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 9 69.2% 112.4 222.3 114.3 220.1 226.2 Rockets 4 40% 109.9 222.3 105.8 220.1 220.6

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered two times in six games when playing at home, and it has covered three times in seven games on the road.

The Lakers record 6.6 more points per game (112.4) than the Rockets allow (105.8).

When Los Angeles puts up more than 105.8 points, it is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Lakers vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Lakers and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 5-8 2-2 5-8 Rockets 7-3 1-1 3-7

Lakers vs. Rockets Point Insights

Lakers Rockets 112.4 Points Scored (PG) 109.9 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 5-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 6-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 114.3 Points Allowed (PG) 105.8 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 3-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-1 4-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-2

