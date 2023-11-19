Lakers vs. Rockets November 19 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 9:20 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Rockets (2-3), on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, play the Los Angeles Lakers (3-3). The game tips at 9:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network.
Lakers vs. Rockets Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet LA, Space City Home Network
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis puts up 25.7 points, 12 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals and 2.7 blocks (fourth in NBA).
- LeBron James posts 23 points, 10.3 boards and 7.3 assists per contest, shooting 57.1% from the field and 29.4% from downtown with 1.7 made treys per contest.
- D'Angelo Russell averages 14 points, 3.7 boards and 7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.
- Austin Reaves averages 9.7 points, 4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0 blocks.
- Taurean Prince puts up 12.7 points, 2 boards and 1 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Alperen Sengun generates 19.3 points, 9 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game for the Rockets.
- On a per-game basis, Fred VanVleet gets the Rockets 15.3 points, 3 rebounds and 7 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.
- The Rockets are getting 17.7 points, 5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Jalen Green this season.
- Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He is draining 37.8% of his shots from the floor and 22.2% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.
- Dillon Brooks gives the Rockets 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2 assists per contest while posting 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.
Lakers vs. Rockets Stat Comparison
|Lakers
|Rockets
|111.8
|Points Avg.
|107.6
|115.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.2
|46.7%
|Field Goal %
|45.9%
|29.7%
|Three Point %
|36.6%
