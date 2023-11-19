The Houston Rockets (2-3), on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, play the Los Angeles Lakers (3-3). The game tips at 9:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network.

Lakers vs. Rockets Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA, Space City Home Network

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis puts up 25.7 points, 12 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals and 2.7 blocks (fourth in NBA).

LeBron James posts 23 points, 10.3 boards and 7.3 assists per contest, shooting 57.1% from the field and 29.4% from downtown with 1.7 made treys per contest.

D'Angelo Russell averages 14 points, 3.7 boards and 7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Austin Reaves averages 9.7 points, 4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0 blocks.

Taurean Prince puts up 12.7 points, 2 boards and 1 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun generates 19.3 points, 9 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game for the Rockets.

On a per-game basis, Fred VanVleet gets the Rockets 15.3 points, 3 rebounds and 7 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.

The Rockets are getting 17.7 points, 5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Jalen Green this season.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He is draining 37.8% of his shots from the floor and 22.2% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

Dillon Brooks gives the Rockets 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2 assists per contest while posting 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Lakers vs. Rockets Stat Comparison

Lakers Rockets 111.8 Points Avg. 107.6 115.7 Points Allowed Avg. 111.2 46.7% Field Goal % 45.9% 29.7% Three Point % 36.6%

