The Houston Rockets (6-4) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (7-6) after losing three straight road games. The Lakers are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which starts at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

Lakers vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Time: 9:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Rockets 112 - Lakers 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 5.5)

Rockets (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-2.1)

Rockets (-2.1) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



Over (218.5) Computer Predicted Total: 221.2

The Lakers have covered the spread less often than the Rockets this year, recording an ATS record of 5-8-0, compared to the 7-3-0 record of the Rockets.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Houston is 1-1 against the spread compared to the 2-2 ATS record Los Angeles racks up as a 5.5-point favorite.

Houston and its opponents have exceeded the total 30% of the time this season (three out of 10). That's less often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (five out of 13).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Lakers are 6-3, while the Rockets are 4-4 as moneyline underdogs.

Lakers Performance Insights

On offense, the Lakers are posting 112.4 points per game (18th-ranked in league). They are ceding 114.3 points per contest on defense (18th-ranked).

Los Angeles is averaging 43.6 rebounds per game (18th-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 45.8 rebounds per contest (23rd-ranked).

The Lakers are dishing out 25.5 assists per game, which ranks them 14th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Los Angeles is averaging 14.7 turnovers per game (21st-ranked in league). It is forcing 13.7 turnovers per contest (15th-ranked).

The Lakers are averaging 10.2 threes per game (third-worst in NBA), and they own a 34.7% three-point percentage (21st-ranked).

