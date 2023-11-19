The Houston Rockets (6-4) will visit the Los Angeles Lakers (7-6) after dropping three consecutive road games. The game tips at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Rockets matchup.

Lakers vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network

SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers vs Rockets Additional Info

Lakers vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Lakers have been outscored by 1.9 points per game (scoring 112.4 points per game to rank 17th in the league while allowing 114.3 per outing to rank 18th in the NBA) and have a -25 scoring differential overall.

The Rockets put up 109.9 points per game (24th in league) while allowing 105.8 per outing (third in NBA). They have a +41 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.1 points per game.

Los Angeles has put together a 5-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

Houston has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

Lakers and Rockets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +1800 +900 - Rockets +25000 +10000 -

