In Week 11 action at Lambeau Field, the Los Angeles Chargers' Keenan Allen will face the Green Bay Packers defense and Rudy Ford. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on this matchup for the Los Angeles receivers versus the Packers' pass defense.

Chargers vs. Packers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: FOX

FOX

Keenan Allen Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Packers 132.1 14.7 3 23 11.48

Keenan Allen vs. Rudy Ford Insights

Keenan Allen & the Chargers' Offense

Keenan Allen has hauled in 73 catches for 895 yards (99.4 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Looking at the passing game, Los Angeles is averaging the 10th-most yards in the NFL, at 249.1 (2,242 total passing yards).

The Chargers put up 26.6 points per game, which is the ninth-most in the league.

Los Angeles is throwing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking eighth in the NFL with 35.9 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Chargers air it out more frequently than most of the league, throwing 46 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (50.0% red-zone pass rate), which ranks sixth in the NFL.

Rudy Ford & the Packers' Defense

Rudy Ford has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 58 tackles and four passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Green Bay's D has been getting it done this season, as it ranks sixth in the league with 1,688 total passing yards allowed. In terms of passing TDs, the team ranks second with eight passing touchdowns allowed.

This year, the Packers rank ninth in the league with 20.2 points allowed per game. Meanwhile, they rank ninth in total yards allowed with 320.6 given up per game.

Green Bay has allowed one player to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

Eight players have hauled in a touchdown against the Packers this season.

Keenan Allen vs. Rudy Ford Advanced Stats

Keenan Allen Rudy Ford Rec. Targets 97 19 Def. Targets Receptions 73 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.3 11 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 895 58 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 99.4 7.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 302 0.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 8 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 6 2 Interceptions

