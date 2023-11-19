Keenan Allen has a difficult matchup when his Los Angeles Chargers face the Green Bay Packers in Week 11 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Packers give up 187.6 passing yards per game, seventh-best in the league.

Allen has a team-high 895-yard season thus far (99.4 yards per game), with six touchdowns. He has hauled in 73 balls on 97 targets.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Allen and the Chargers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Allen vs. the Packers

Allen vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games One player has recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Green Bay in the 2023 season.

Eight players have grabbed a TD pass against the Packers this year.

Green Bay has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The pass defense of the Packers is allowing 187.6 yards per contest this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

So far this season, the Packers have given up eight passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.9 per game. That ranks first in the NFL.

Watch Chargers vs Packers on Fubo!

Keenan Allen Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 84.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Allen with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Allen Receiving Insights

Allen, in six of nine games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Allen has received 30.0% of his team's 323 passing attempts this season (97 targets).

He has 895 receiving yards on 97 targets to rank 23rd in NFL play with 9.2 yards per target.

Allen has a touchdown catch in four of nine games this year, getting into the box multiple times in two matchups.

He has seven total touchdowns this season (25.9% of his team's 27 offensive TDs).

Allen (eight red zone targets) has been targeted 17.4% of the time in the red zone (46 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Allen's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Lions 11/12/2023 Week 10 14 TAR / 11 REC / 175 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/6/2023 Week 9 9 TAR / 8 REC / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 TAR / 8 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/22/2023 Week 7 9 TAR / 4 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/16/2023 Week 6 11 TAR / 7 REC / 85 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.