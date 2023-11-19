Will Keenan Allen Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Keenan Allen did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers have a game against the Green Bay Packers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. If you're looking for Allen's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Keenan Allen and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Looking at season stats, Allen has been targeted 97 times and has 73 catches for 895 yards (12.3 per reception) and six TDs, plus two carries for six yards.
Keep an eye on Allen's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Keenan Allen Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Chargers this week:
- Donald Parham (DNP/hip): 15 Rec; 122 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs
- Gerald Everett (DNP/back): 21 Rec; 167 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 11 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Justin Fields
- Click Here for Charlie Jones
- Click Here for D'Onta Foreman
- Click Here for Tee Higgins
- Click Here for Khalil Herbert
Chargers vs. Packers Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Allen 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|97
|73
|895
|302
|6
|12.3
Allen Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|9
|6
|76
|0
|Week 2
|@Titans
|10
|8
|111
|2
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|20
|18
|215
|0
|Week 4
|Raiders
|5
|3
|32
|1
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|11
|7
|85
|1
|Week 7
|@Chiefs
|9
|4
|55
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|10
|8
|69
|0
|Week 9
|@Jets
|9
|8
|77
|0
|Week 10
|Lions
|14
|11
|175
|2
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.