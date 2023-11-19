Keenan Allen did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers have a game against the Green Bay Packers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. If you're looking for Allen's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Looking at season stats, Allen has been targeted 97 times and has 73 catches for 895 yards (12.3 per reception) and six TDs, plus two carries for six yards.

Keenan Allen Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Chargers this week: Donald Parham (DNP/hip): 15 Rec; 122 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs Gerald Everett (DNP/back): 21 Rec; 167 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Chargers vs. Packers Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Allen 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 97 73 895 302 6 12.3

Allen Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 9 6 76 0 Week 2 @Titans 10 8 111 2 Week 3 @Vikings 20 18 215 0 Week 4 Raiders 5 3 32 1 Week 6 Cowboys 11 7 85 1 Week 7 @Chiefs 9 4 55 0 Week 8 Bears 10 8 69 0 Week 9 @Jets 9 8 77 0 Week 10 Lions 14 11 175 2

