Who has the advantage under center when Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-5) match up with Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers (3-6) at Lambeau Field on November 19? For detailed analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to perform in this matchup, continue reading.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Chargers vs. Packers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Herbert this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Justin Herbert vs. Jordan Love Matchup

Justin Herbert 2023 Stats Jordan Love 9 Games Played 9 67.1% Completion % 58.7% 2,349 (261) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,009 (223.2) 17 Touchdowns 14 5 Interceptions 10 113 (12.6) Rushing Yards (Per game) 182 (20.2) 3 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Justin Herbert Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 264.5 yards

: Over/Under 264.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Packers Defensive Stats

This year, the Packers rank ninth in the NFL with 20.2 points allowed per contest and rank ninth in total yards allowed with 320.6 yards given up per game.

When it comes to defending the pass, Green Bay has been one of the most effective defenses in the league, ranking sixth in the NFL by surrendering 187.6 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks eighth with 6.1 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Packers' defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks eighth-to-last in the league with 133 rushing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 18th in the NFL with 4.2 yards allowed per run attempt.

On defense, Green Bay is 13th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 38%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranks 10th at 48.3%.

Who comes out on top when the Chargers and the Packers square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Jordan Love Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 225.5 yards

: Over/Under 225.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Chargers Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Packers rank ninth in the NFL with 20.2 points allowed per game. Meanwhile, they rank ninth in total yards allowed with 320.6 given up per game.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Green Bay's D has looked good this season, as it ranks sixth in the league with 1,688 total passing yards allowed (187.6 per game).

Against the run, the Packers have been one of the least effective defenses in the league, surrendering the eighth-most rushing yards in the NFL (133 per game). Meanwhile, they rank 18th with nine rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, Green Bay ranks 13th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 38%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it is 10th (48.3%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.