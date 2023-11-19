Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has a difficult matchup in Week 11 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are conceding the seventh-fewest passing yards in the league, 187.6 per game.

Herbert has totaled 2,349 passing yards (261.0 per game) and a 67.1% completion rate this year, throwing for 17 TDs with five INTs. On the ground, Herbert has run 36 times for 113 yards and three TDs, averaging 12.6 yards per game.

Herbert vs. the Packers

Herbert vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games Not a single opposing quarterback has thrown for 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Green Bay this season.

The Packers have allowed one or more passing touchdowns to seven opposing quarterbacks this season.

Green Bay has allowed two or more passing touchdowns to one quarterback in 2023.

The Packers have not allowed a player to throw more than two TDs against them in an outing this season.

The 187.6 passing yards the Packers give up per contest makes them the seventh-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

Opponents of the Packers have put up eight touchdowns through the air (0.9 per game). The Packers' defense is first in the league in that category.

Justin Herbert Passing Props vs. the Packers

Passing Yards: 262.5 (-115)

262.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-139)

Herbert Passing Insights

Herbert has hit the over on his passing yards total four times this season (44.4%).

The Chargers, who are ninth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 57.8% of the time while running 42.2%.

Herbert's 7.3 yards per attempt rank 12th in the league.

In eight of nine games this season, Herbert completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs five times.

He has scored 20 of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (74.1%).

Herbert accounts for 50.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 46 of his total 322 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Herbert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Lions 11/12/2023 Week 10 27-for-40 / 323 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/6/2023 Week 9 16-for-30 / 136 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/29/2023 Week 8 31-for-40 / 298 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/22/2023 Week 7 17-for-30 / 259 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 2 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/16/2023 Week 6 22-for-37 / 227 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs

