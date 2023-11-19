Los Angeles Chargers receiver Jalen Guyton has a tough matchup in Week 11 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are conceding the seventh-fewest passing yards in the league, 187.6 per game.

Guyton has caught four passes on eight targets for 41 yards and one score. He averages 20.5 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Guyton and the Chargers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Guyton vs. the Packers

Guyton vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games Green Bay has given up 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Packers have allowed eight opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Green Bay on the season.

The 187.6 passing yards per game yielded by the Packers defense makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Packers have totaled eight touchdowns through the air (0.9 per game). The Packers' defense is first in the NFL in that category.

Watch Chargers vs Packers on Fubo!

Chargers Player Previews

Jalen Guyton Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 28.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Guyton with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guyton Receiving Insights

Guyton has 2.5% of his team's target share (eight targets on 323 passing attempts).

He averages 5.1 yards per target this season (41 yards on eight targets).

Guyton, in two games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 3.7% of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Guyton (two red zone targets) has been targeted 4.3% of the time in the red zone (46 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Guyton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Lions 11/12/2023 Week 10 6 TAR / 4 REC / 41 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/6/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.