Will Jalen Guyton Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
If you're looking for Jalen Guyton's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Guyton's season stats include 41 yards on four receptions (10.3 per catch) and one touchdown. He has been targeted eight times.
Jalen Guyton Injury Status: Questionable (LP)
- Reported Injury: Groin
- The Chargers have three other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Donald Parham (DNP/hip): 15 Rec; 122 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs
- Gerald Everett (out/back): 21 Rec; 167 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Keenan Allen (questionable/shoulder): 73 Rec; 895 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
Week 11 Injury Reports
Chargers vs. Packers Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Guyton 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|8
|4
|41
|12
|1
|10.3
Guyton Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 9
|@Jets
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Lions
|6
|4
|41
|1
