If you're looking for Jalen Guyton's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Jalen Guyton and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Guyton's season stats include 41 yards on four receptions (10.3 per catch) and one touchdown. He has been targeted eight times.

Keep an eye on Guyton's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Jalen Guyton Injury Status: Questionable (LP)

Reported Injury: Groin

The Chargers have three other receivers on the injury list this week: Donald Parham (DNP/hip): 15 Rec; 122 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs Gerald Everett (out/back): 21 Rec; 167 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Keenan Allen (questionable/shoulder): 73 Rec; 895 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 11 Injury Reports

Chargers vs. Packers Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Guyton 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 8 4 41 12 1 10.3

Guyton Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 9 @Jets 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Lions 6 4 41 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.