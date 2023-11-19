Las Vegas Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers will face the Miami Dolphins and their 13th-ranked passing defense in Week 11, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Meyers has put together a 463-yard campaign so far (51.4 yards receiving per game) with five TDs, hauling in 42 balls on 64 targets.

Meyers vs. the Dolphins

Meyers vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 4 GP / 54.5 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 54.5 REC YPG / REC TD Miami has allowed three opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Dolphins have allowed 12 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Miami has allowed two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 216.2 passing yards the Dolphins allow per outing makes them the 13th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

So far this season, the Dolphins have allowed 14 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.6 per game. That ranks 22nd among NFL defenses.

Jakobi Meyers Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 38.5 (-118)

Meyers Receiving Insights

In four of nine games this year, Meyers has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Meyers has received 20.4% of his team's 314 passing attempts this season (64 targets).

He is averaging 7.2 yards per target (80th in NFL play), averaging 463 yards on 64 passes thrown his way.

Meyers has had a touchdown catch in four of nine games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has scored six of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (37.5%).

With 11 red zone targets, Meyers has been on the receiving end of 25.0% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.

Meyers' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jets 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 2 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 17 YDS / 1 TD at Lions 10/30/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/22/2023 Week 7 13 TAR / 7 REC / 50 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 5 REC / 61 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

