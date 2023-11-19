Will Isaiah Spiller Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Spiller has season stats that include 27 rushing yards on 12 carries (2.3 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus three receptions on three targets for 20 yards.
Isaiah Spiller Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)
- Reported Injury: Illness
- No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Chargers.
Week 11 Injury Reports
Chargers vs. Packers Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Spiller 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|12
|27
|0
|2.3
|3
|3
|20
|0
Spiller Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|@Titans
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Raiders
|5
|12
|0
|2
|15
|0
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|3
|3
|0
|1
|5
|0
