Spiller has season stats that include 27 rushing yards on 12 carries (2.3 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus three receptions on three targets for 20 yards.

Isaiah Spiller Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)

Reported Injury: Illness

No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Chargers.

Week 11 Injury Reports

Chargers vs. Packers Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

Game Time: 1:00 PM

Spiller 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 12 27 0 2.3 3 3 20 0

Spiller Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 @Titans 1 3 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 2 7 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Raiders 5 12 0 2 15 0 Week 6 Cowboys 1 2 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Bears 3 3 0 1 5 0

