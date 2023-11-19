Sunday's contest that pits the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (1-2) against the Idaho Vandals (2-1) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 65-51 in favor of Hawaii, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Rainbow Wahine won their last game 65-51 against San Francisco on Friday.

Hawaii vs. Idaho Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: Spectrum Hawaii OC16

Hawaii vs. Idaho Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawaii 65, Idaho 51

Hawaii Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Rainbow Wahine had a +9 scoring differential last season, putting up 60.3 points per game (271st in college basketball) and giving up 60 (69th in college basketball).

With 61.5 points per game in Big West tilts, Hawaii scored 1.2 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (60.3 PPG).

The Rainbow Wahine averaged 59.4 points per game last season at home, which was 0.2 more points than they averaged away from home (59.2).

Hawaii ceded 59.9 points per game in home games. In road games, it allowed 59.

