Will Gerald Everett Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Gerald Everett did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers take on the Green Bay Packers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. If you're looking for Everett's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
In terms of season stats, Everett has been targeted 27 times and has 21 catches for 167 yards (8.0 per reception) and two TDs, plus two carries for four yards.
Gerald Everett Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Back
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Chargers this week:
- Donald Parham (DNP/hip): 15 Rec; 122 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs
- Keenan Allen (DNP/shoulder): 73 Rec; 895 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
Week 11 Injury Reports
Chargers vs. Packers Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Everett 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|27
|21
|167
|114
|2
|8.0
Everett Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|3
|2
|21
|0
|Week 2
|@Titans
|3
|3
|47
|0
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|6
|6
|30
|0
|Week 4
|Raiders
|2
|2
|9
|0
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|5
|3
|16
|1
|Week 7
|@Chiefs
|4
|3
|26
|1
|Week 9
|@Jets
|2
|2
|18
|0
|Week 10
|Lions
|2
|0
|0
|0
