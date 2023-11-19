Gerald Everett did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers take on the Green Bay Packers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. If you're looking for Everett's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

In terms of season stats, Everett has been targeted 27 times and has 21 catches for 167 yards (8.0 per reception) and two TDs, plus two carries for four yards.

Gerald Everett Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Back

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Chargers this week: Donald Parham (DNP/hip): 15 Rec; 122 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs Keenan Allen (DNP/shoulder): 73 Rec; 895 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs



Week 11 Injury Reports

Chargers vs. Packers Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Everett 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 27 21 167 114 2 8.0

Everett Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 3 2 21 0 Week 2 @Titans 3 3 47 0 Week 3 @Vikings 6 6 30 0 Week 4 Raiders 2 2 9 0 Week 6 Cowboys 5 3 16 1 Week 7 @Chiefs 4 3 26 1 Week 9 @Jets 2 2 18 0 Week 10 Lions 2 0 0 0

