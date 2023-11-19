Geno Smith will be up against the 14th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Seattle Seahawks meet the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

This season, Smith has thrown for 2,171 yards (241.2 per game), going 196-for-300 (65.3%) and amassing 11 TDs with seven picks. Smith has also contributed in the runnin game with 66 rushing yards (7.3 per game) on 23 attempts.

Smith vs. the Rams

Smith vs the Rams (since 2021): 4 GP / 205.8 PASS YPG / PASS TD

4 GP / 205.8 PASS YPG / PASS TD Two opposing players have posted 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have allowed five players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Los Angeles has given up at least two touchdown passes to two quarterbacks in 2023.

One player has thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Rams this season.

Smith will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this week. The Rams give up 217.2 passing yards per contest.

The Rams have the No. 2 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, conceding nine this season (one per game).

Geno Smith Passing Props vs. the Rams

Passing Yards: 244.5 (-118)

244.5 (-118) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-139)

Smith Passing Insights

So far this season, Smith has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in five of nine opportunities.

The Seahawks pass on 58.8% of their plays and run on 41.2%. They are 18th in NFL action in points scored.

Smith's 7.2 yards per attempt rank 14th in the NFL.

Smith has completed at least one touchdown pass in seven of nine games, including multiple TDs four times.

He has 11 total touchdowns this season (61.1% of his team's 18 offensive TDs).

Smith has passed 44 times out of his 300 total attempts while in the red zone (47.8% of his team's red zone plays).

Geno Smith Rushing Props vs the Rams

Rushing Yards: 6.5 (-115)

Smith Rushing Insights

Smith has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in three games (33.3%) out of nine opportunities.

Smith has not found paydirt on the ground this season in nine games.

He has five red zone carries for 10.4% of the team share (his team runs on 52.2% of its plays in the red zone).

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Commanders 11/12/2023 Week 10 31-for-47 / 369 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/5/2023 Week 9 13-for-28 / 157 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/29/2023 Week 8 23-for-37 / 254 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs 2 ATT / -3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/22/2023 Week 7 18-for-24 / 219 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 10/15/2023 Week 6 27-for-41 / 326 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 4 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs

