Donald Parham will be up against the seventh-best passing defense in the league when his Los Angeles Chargers take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 11, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Parham's 15 catches (on 23 targets) have netted him 122 yards (to average 13.6 per game) and four TDs.

Parham vs. the Packers

Parham vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games One player has recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Green Bay in the 2023 season.

The Packers have conceded a TD pass to eight opposing players this year.

Green Bay has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 187.6 passing yards per game given up by the Packers defense makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Packers have scored eight touchdowns through the air (0.9 per game). The Packers' defense is first in the league in that category.

Chargers Player Previews

Donald Parham Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 27.5 (-118)

Parham Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Parham has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (three of six).

Parham has 7.1% of his team's target share (23 targets on 323 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 23 times this season, averaging 5.3 yards per target.

Parham has grabbed a touchdown pass in three of nine games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has 14.8% of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

Parham has been targeted nine times in the red zone (19.6% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts).

Parham's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Lions 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/6/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 4 REC / 43 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/16/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

