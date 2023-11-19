Donald Parham did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers' Week 11 contest against the Green Bay Packers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Parham's stats on this page.

Parham's season stats include 122 yards on 15 receptions (8.1 per catch) and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 23 times.

Donald Parham Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hip

The Chargers have two other receivers on the injury list this week: Gerald Everett (DNP/back): 21 Rec; 167 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Keenan Allen (DNP/shoulder): 73 Rec; 895 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs



Chargers vs. Packers Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Parham 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 23 15 122 75 4 8.1

Parham Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 3 3 22 1 Week 2 @Titans 2 1 7 0 Week 3 @Vikings 2 2 4 2 Week 4 Raiders 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Cowboys 3 2 19 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 3 1 9 0 Week 8 Bears 5 4 43 1 Week 9 @Jets 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Lions 2 2 18 0

