Will Donald Parham Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Donald Parham did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers' Week 11 contest against the Green Bay Packers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Parham's stats on this page.
Parham's season stats include 122 yards on 15 receptions (8.1 per catch) and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 23 times.
Donald Parham Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hip
- The Chargers have two other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Gerald Everett (DNP/back): 21 Rec; 167 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Keenan Allen (DNP/shoulder): 73 Rec; 895 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
Week 11 Injury Reports
Chargers vs. Packers Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Parham 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|23
|15
|122
|75
|4
|8.1
Parham Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|3
|3
|22
|1
|Week 2
|@Titans
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|2
|2
|4
|2
|Week 4
|Raiders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|3
|2
|19
|0
|Week 7
|@Chiefs
|3
|1
|9
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|5
|4
|43
|1
|Week 9
|@Jets
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Lions
|2
|2
|18
|0
