The Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams will be up against the Miami Dolphins' defense and Jalen Ramsey in Week 11 NFL action. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Raiders receivers' matchup versus the Dolphins secondary.

Raiders vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

CBS

Davante Adams Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Dolphins 83.9 8.4 18 73 9.04

Davante Adams vs. Jalen Ramsey Insights

Davante Adams & the Raiders' Offense

Davante Adams has racked up 659 receiving yards on 57 catches to pace his team this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, Las Vegas' passing offense ranks 22nd in the NFL with 1,921 passing yards (192.1 per game) and 23rd with nine passing touchdowns.

The Raiders rank 26th in the league in scoring with 17.2 points per contest, and they rank 25th in total yards with 275.4 per game.

Las Vegas is not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking seventh in the NFL with 31.4 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Raiders air it out more often than most of the league, throwing 44 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (48.4% red-zone pass rate), which ranks seventh in the NFL.

Jalen Ramsey & the Dolphins' Defense

Jalen Ramsey has a team-leading one interception to go along with five tackles and one pass defended.

In the air, Miami has allowed 1,946 passing yards, or 216.2 per game -- that's the eighth-lowest amount in the league.

The Dolphins average 25 points allowed per game, which ranks ninth-worst in the league.

Miami has allowed three players to rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Dolphins have given up a touchdown pass to 12 players this season.

Davante Adams vs. Jalen Ramsey Advanced Stats

Davante Adams Jalen Ramsey Rec. Targets 98 6 Def. Targets Receptions 57 1 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.6 3 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 659 5 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 65.9 2.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 193 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 16 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 1 Interceptions

