Darrell Henderson has a decent matchup when his Los Angeles Rams play the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Seahawks have conceded 116 rushing yards per game, 20th in the league.

Henderson has posted 40 rushing attempts for 111 yards, good for 37 rushing yards per game. He has one rushing score. Henderson also averages 25 receiving yards per game, catching six balls for 75 yards.

Henderson vs. the Seahawks

Henderson vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 2 GP / 52.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 52.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Seahawks have given up 100 or more yards to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Seattle has allowed eight opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Seahawks have let two opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 116 rushing yards the Seahawks concede per game makes them the 20th-ranked run defense in the NFL this season.

The Seahawks have the No. 22 defense in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed, conceding 10 this season (1.1 per game).

Darrell Henderson Rushing Props vs. the Seahawks

Rushing Yards: 40.5 (-118)

Henderson Rushing Insights

Henderson hit his rushing yards over once in three games played this season.

The Rams have passed 57.5% of the time and run 42.5% this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 40 of his team's 234 total rushing attempts this season (17.1%).

Henderson has one rushing touchdown this season in three games played.

He has 5.9% of his team's 17 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

He has three red zone rushing carries (9.4% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Darrell Henderson Receiving Props vs the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-118)

Henderson Receiving Insights

Henderson has 2.2% of his team's target share (seven targets on 316 passing attempts).

He averages 10.7 yards per target this season (75 yards on seven targets).

Henderson does not have a TD reception this year in three games.

Henderson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Packers 11/5/2023 Week 9 10 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/29/2023 Week 8 12 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/22/2023 Week 7 18 ATT / 61 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs

