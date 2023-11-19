Will Dareke Young Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Dareke Young was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Seattle Seahawks' Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Rams (at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday). All of Young's stats can be found below.
Rep Dareke Young and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Young had season stats last year that included 24 yards on two receptions (12.0 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He was targeted two times.
Keep an eye on Young's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Dareke Young Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Abdomen
- The Seahawks have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Colby Parkinson (DNP/biceps): 13 Rec; 141 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 11 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Devin Duvernay
- Click Here for Tee Higgins
- Click Here for Odell Beckham Jr.
- Click Here for Khalil Herbert
- Click Here for D'Onta Foreman
Seahawks vs. Rams Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Young 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|2
|2
|24
|23
|0
|12.0
Young Game-by-Game (2022)
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 18
|Rams
|2
|2
|24
|0
|Wild Card
|@49ers
|1
|1
|11
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.