Cooper Kupp has a decent matchup when his Los Angeles Rams meet the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Seahawks have allowed 238.3 passing yards per game, 22nd in the league.

Kupp has accumulated 364 yards on 23 receptions with one TD, averaging 72.8 yards per game this season.

Kupp vs. the Seahawks

Kupp vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 2 GP / 114 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 114 REC YPG / REC TD Seattle has given up 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Seahawks have surrendered a TD pass to 11 opposing players this year.

Seattle has allowed two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The Seahawks surrender 238.3 passing yards per game, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Seahawks' defense is 12th in the NFL by allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (12 total passing TDs).

Cooper Kupp Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 81.5 (-115)

Kupp Receiving Insights

Kupp has topped his receiving yards prop bet twice in five games this season.

Kupp has 14.2% of his team's target share (45 targets on 316 passing attempts).

He is averaging 8.1 yards per target (51st in NFL play), racking up 364 yards on 45 passes thrown his way.

Kupp, in five games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (5.9% of his team's 17 offensive TDs).

Kupp has been targeted five times in the red zone (17.2% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts).

Kupp's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Packers 11/5/2023 Week 9 7 TAR / 2 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 TAR / 4 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/22/2023 Week 7 7 TAR / 2 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/15/2023 Week 6 9 TAR / 7 REC / 148 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/8/2023 Week 5 12 TAR / 8 REC / 118 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

