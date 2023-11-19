Will Cooper Kupp Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Cooper Kupp did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams match up against the Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. Take a look at Kupp's stats on this page.
In the passing game, Kupp has been targeted 45 times, with season stats of 364 yards on 23 receptions (15.8 per catch) and one TD.
Cooper Kupp Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- The Rams have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Hunter Long (FP/hamstring): 0 Rec
- Makea Nacua (LP/knee): 64 Rec; 827 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Week 11 Injury Reports
Rams vs. Seahawks Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Kupp 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|45
|23
|364
|125
|1
|15.8
Kupp Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 5
|Eagles
|12
|8
|118
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|9
|7
|148
|1
|Week 7
|Steelers
|7
|2
|29
|0
|Week 8
|@Cowboys
|10
|4
|21
|0
|Week 9
|@Packers
|7
|2
|48
|0
