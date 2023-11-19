Cooper Kupp did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams match up against the Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. Take a look at Kupp's stats on this page.

Rep Cooper Kupp and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In the passing game, Kupp has been targeted 45 times, with season stats of 364 yards on 23 receptions (15.8 per catch) and one TD.

Keep an eye on Kupp's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Cooper Kupp Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

The Rams have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Hunter Long (FP/hamstring): 0 Rec Makea Nacua (LP/knee): 64 Rec; 827 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 11 Injury Reports

Rams vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Kupp 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 45 23 364 125 1 15.8

Kupp Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Eagles 12 8 118 0 Week 6 Cardinals 9 7 148 1 Week 7 Steelers 7 2 29 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 10 4 21 0 Week 9 @Packers 7 2 48 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.