The Los Angeles Chargers (4-5) visit the Green Bay Packers (3-6) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

As the Chargers prepare for this matchup against the Packers, here are the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.

Chargers vs. Packers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin Venue: Lambeau Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chargers 3 44 -165 +135

Chargers vs. Packers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles' matchups this year have an average point total of 48.1, 4.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Chargers have put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Chargers have won 60% of their games as moneyline favorites (3-2).

Los Angeles has won all three games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers have combined with their opponents to score more than 44 points in three of nine games this season.

The average over/under for Green Bay's outings this season is 41.6, 2.4 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Packers have registered a 4-5-0 record against the spread this year.

This season, the Packers have been the underdog six times and won two of those games.

Green Bay has played as an underdog of +135 or more once this season and lost that game.

Chargers vs. Packers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Chargers 26.6 9 23.9 21 48.1 5 9 Packers 19.9 22 20.2 9 41.6 3 9

Chargers vs. Packers Betting Insights & Trends

Chargers

In its past three contests, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In Los Angeles' past three contests, it has hit the over once.

The Chargers have put up a total of 24 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 2.7 per game), while the Packers have been outscored by opponents by three total points (0.3 per game).

Packers

In its past three games, Green Bay has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In their past three contests, the Packers have gone over the total once.

The Chargers have scored a total of 24 more points than their opponents this year (2.7 per game), while the Packers have been outscored by three points (0.3 per game).

Chargers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.1 48.8 47.1 Implied Team Total AVG 26.2 27.0 25.3 ATS Record 4-5-0 2-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 2-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-2 0-1

Packers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.6 41.4 41.8 Implied Team Total AVG 22.0 21.8 22.2 ATS Record 4-5-0 2-2-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 1-3-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 1-1 1-3

