Chargers vs. Packers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:19 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Chargers (4-5) visit the Green Bay Packers (3-6) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19, 2023.
As the Chargers prepare for this matchup against the Packers, here are the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.
Chargers vs. Packers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Venue: Lambeau Field
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Chargers
|3
|44
|-165
|+135
Chargers vs. Packers Betting Records & Stats
Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles' matchups this year have an average point total of 48.1, 4.1 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Chargers have put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Chargers have won 60% of their games as moneyline favorites (3-2).
- Los Angeles has won all three games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter.
Green Bay Packers
- The Packers have combined with their opponents to score more than 44 points in three of nine games this season.
- The average over/under for Green Bay's outings this season is 41.6, 2.4 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Packers have registered a 4-5-0 record against the spread this year.
- This season, the Packers have been the underdog six times and won two of those games.
- Green Bay has played as an underdog of +135 or more once this season and lost that game.
Chargers vs. Packers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Chargers
|26.6
|9
|23.9
|21
|48.1
|5
|9
|Packers
|19.9
|22
|20.2
|9
|41.6
|3
|9
Chargers vs. Packers Betting Insights & Trends
Chargers
- In its past three contests, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.
- In Los Angeles' past three contests, it has hit the over once.
- The Chargers have put up a total of 24 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 2.7 per game), while the Packers have been outscored by opponents by three total points (0.3 per game).
Packers
- In its past three games, Green Bay has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.
- In their past three contests, the Packers have gone over the total once.
- The Chargers have scored a total of 24 more points than their opponents this year (2.7 per game), while the Packers have been outscored by three points (0.3 per game).
Chargers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48.1
|48.8
|47.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.2
|27.0
|25.3
|ATS Record
|4-5-0
|2-3-0
|2-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-6-0
|2-3-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-2
|2-1
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-3
|0-2
|0-1
Packers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.6
|41.4
|41.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.0
|21.8
|22.2
|ATS Record
|4-5-0
|2-2-0
|2-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-5-0
|1-3-0
|3-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-4
|1-1
|1-3
