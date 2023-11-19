Chargers vs. Packers: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 11
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:29 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Green Bay Packers (3-6) are 3-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Sunday, November 19, 2023 against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-5). This contest has an over/under of 44 points.
The Chargers' betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they meet the Packers. Before the Packers take on the Chargers, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting insights and trends.
Chargers vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Los Angeles Moneyline
|Green Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chargers (-3)
|44
|-165
|+135
|FanDuel
|Chargers (-3)
|43.5
|-172
|+144
Other Week 11 Odds
Los Angeles vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV Info: FOX
Chargers vs. Packers Betting Insights
- Los Angeles has a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- As 3-point favorites or more, the Chargers are 3-1 against the spread.
- Los Angeles games have hit the over on three of nine occasions (33.3%).
- Green Bay has covered the spread four times in nine games.
- The Packers have one win ATS (1-1) as a 3-point underdog or more this year.
- Green Bay has played nine games this season, and four of them have gone over the total.
