The Green Bay Packers (3-6) are 3-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Sunday, November 19, 2023 against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-5). This contest has an over/under of 44 points.

Chargers vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Los Angeles Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline BetMGM Chargers (-3) 44 -165 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Chargers (-3) 43.5 -172 +144 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Los Angeles vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Info: FOX

Chargers vs. Packers Betting Insights

Los Angeles has a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

As 3-point favorites or more, the Chargers are 3-1 against the spread.

Los Angeles games have hit the over on three of nine occasions (33.3%).

Green Bay has covered the spread four times in nine games.

The Packers have one win ATS (1-1) as a 3-point underdog or more this year.

Green Bay has played nine games this season, and four of them have gone over the total.

