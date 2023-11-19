Entering this week's action, the Los Angeles Chargers (4-5) have 10 players currently listed on the injury report as they square off against the Green Bay Packers (3-6) on Sunday, November 19 at Lambeau Field, with the opening kick at 1:00 PM .

The Chargers squared off against the Detroit Lions in their most recent game, falling 41-38.

Last time out, the Packers were beaten by the Pittsburgh Steelers 23-19.

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Isaiah Spiller RB Illness Questionable Keenan Allen WR Shoulder Questionable Jalen Guyton WR Groin Questionable Donald Parham TE Hip Did Not Participate In Practice Rashawn Slater OT Knee Full Participation In Practice Alohi Gilman S Elbow Full Participation In Practice Joey Bosa OLB Hand Full Participation In Practice Gerald Everett TE Back Out Sebastian Joseph-Day DL Knee Did Not Participate In Practice JT Woods S Illness Out

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Christian Watson WR Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Yosuah Nijman OT Back Full Participation In Practice Jon Runyan OG Neck Full Participation In Practice Jaire Alexander CB Shoulder Questionable Rudy Ford S Biceps Doubtful Rashan Gary LB Shoulder Questionable Kenny Clark DL Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Quay Walker LB Groin Questionable

Chargers vs. Packers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

TV Info: FOX

Chargers Season Insights

With 393.2 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks second-worst in the NFL, the Chargers have been forced to rely on their 11th-ranked offense (349.9 yards per contest) to keep them competitive.

On offense, the Chargers rank seventh in the NFL with 26.6 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 24th in points allowed (393.2 points allowed per contest).

With 291.2 passing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks worst in the NFL, the Chargers have had to lean on their eighth-ranked passing offense (249.1 passing yards per contest) to keep them in games.

Los Angeles is putting up 100.8 rushing yards per game on offense (22nd in the NFL), and ranks 11th on the other side of the ball with 102 rushing yards allowed per game.

The Chargers own the third-best turnover margin in the league at +8, forcing 15 turnovers (ninth in NFL) while turning it over seven times (first in NFL).

Chargers vs. Packers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chargers (-3)

Chargers (-3) Moneyline: Chargers (-160), Packers (+135)

Chargers (-160), Packers (+135) Total: 44 points

