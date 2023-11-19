Chargers vs. Packers Injury Report — Week 11
Entering this week's action, the Los Angeles Chargers (4-5) have 10 players currently listed on the injury report as they square off against the Green Bay Packers (3-6) on Sunday, November 19 at Lambeau Field, with the opening kick at 1:00 PM .
Watch the Chargers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
The Chargers squared off against the Detroit Lions in their most recent game, falling 41-38.
Last time out, the Packers were beaten by the Pittsburgh Steelers 23-19.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Isaiah Spiller
|RB
|Illness
|Questionable
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Jalen Guyton
|WR
|Groin
|Questionable
|Donald Parham
|TE
|Hip
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Rashawn Slater
|OT
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Alohi Gilman
|S
|Elbow
|Full Participation In Practice
|Joey Bosa
|OLB
|Hand
|Full Participation In Practice
|Gerald Everett
|TE
|Back
|Out
|Sebastian Joseph-Day
|DL
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|JT Woods
|S
|Illness
|Out
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Christian Watson
|WR
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Yosuah Nijman
|OT
|Back
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jon Runyan
|OG
|Neck
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jaire Alexander
|CB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Rudy Ford
|S
|Biceps
|Doubtful
|Rashan Gary
|LB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Kenny Clark
|DL
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Quay Walker
|LB
|Groin
|Questionable
Chargers vs. Packers Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Chargers or the Packers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Chargers Season Insights
- With 393.2 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks second-worst in the NFL, the Chargers have been forced to rely on their 11th-ranked offense (349.9 yards per contest) to keep them competitive.
- On offense, the Chargers rank seventh in the NFL with 26.6 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 24th in points allowed (393.2 points allowed per contest).
- With 291.2 passing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks worst in the NFL, the Chargers have had to lean on their eighth-ranked passing offense (249.1 passing yards per contest) to keep them in games.
- Los Angeles is putting up 100.8 rushing yards per game on offense (22nd in the NFL), and ranks 11th on the other side of the ball with 102 rushing yards allowed per game.
- The Chargers own the third-best turnover margin in the league at +8, forcing 15 turnovers (ninth in NFL) while turning it over seven times (first in NFL).
Chargers vs. Packers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Chargers (-3)
- Moneyline: Chargers (-160), Packers (+135)
- Total: 44 points
Sign up to live bet on the Chargers-Packers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.