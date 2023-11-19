Our computer model projects a win for the Los Angeles Chargers when they meet the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19 at 1:00 PM ET -- for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

The Chargers are putting up 26.6 points per game on offense, which ranks them seventh in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 24th, giving up 23.9 points per game. The Packers rank 21st with 311 total yards per game on offense, and they rank 11th with 320.6 total yards ceded per game on defense.

Chargers vs. Packers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Chargers by 3) Over (44) Chargers 25, Packers 21

Chargers Betting Info

The Chargers have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this game.

Los Angeles has compiled a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Chargers are 3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Los Angeles and its opponent have combined to hit the over three out of nine times this season.

The point total average for Chargers games this season is 48.1, 4.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Packers Betting Info

The Packers have a 42.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Green Bay has covered four times in nine matchups with a spread this year.

The Packers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

In 2023, four Green Bay games have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 2.4 points higher than the average scoring total for Packers games (41.6).

Chargers vs. Packers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Los Angeles 26.6 23.9 28.6 25.4 24 22 Green Bay 19.9 20.2 17 19.5 22.2 20.8

