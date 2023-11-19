Austin Hooper has a decent matchup when his Las Vegas Raiders meet the Miami Dolphins in Week 11 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Dolphins have given up 216.2 passing yards per game, 13th in the league.

Hooper's 14 grabs have turned into 135 total yards (and an average of 15 per game). He has been targeted 15 times.

Hooper vs. the Dolphins

Hooper vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

No games Three players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Miami in the 2023 season.

The Dolphins have conceded a TD pass to 12 opposing players this year.

Miami has given up at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 216.2 passing yards per game conceded by the Dolphins defense makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Dolphins have totaled 14 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). The Dolphins' defense is 22nd in the NFL in that category.

Raiders Player Previews

Austin Hooper Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 7.5 (-115)

Hooper Receiving Insights

Hooper, in five of eight games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hooper has received 4.8% of his team's 314 passing attempts this season (15 targets).

He has picked up nine yards per target (135 yards on 15 targets).

Hooper does not have a TD reception this year in nine games.

Hooper's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jets 11/12/2023 Week 10 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/5/2023 Week 9 1 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/30/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/15/2023 Week 6 2 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

