Austin Ekeler has a good matchup when his Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers in Week 11 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Packers give up 133 rushing yards per game, sixth-worst in the NFL.

Ekeler has generated 332 rushing yards (55.3 ypg) on 92 carries while scoring four rushing TDs. Ekeler also has 22 receptions for 248 yards (41.3 ypg) while scoring one touchdown through the air.

Ekeler vs. the Packers

Ekeler vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games Three opposing rushers have put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Packers during the 2023 season.

Green Bay has given up one or more rushing TDs to seven opposing players this year.

The Packers have let one opposing player to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The run defense of the Packers is giving up 133 yards per game on the ground this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Packers have allowed nine passing TDs to their opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks 18th among NFL defenses.

Austin Ekeler Rushing Props vs. the Packers

Rushing Yards: 56.5 (-111)

Ekeler Rushing Insights

Ekeler has hit the over on his rushing yards total two times in six opportunities this season.

The Chargers, who are ninth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 57.8% of the time while running 42.2%.

He has handled 39.0% of his team's 236 rushing attempts this season (92).

Ekeler has rushed for at least one touchdown three times this season, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 18.5% of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (five).

He has 19 carries in the red zone (41.3% of his team's 46 red zone rushes).

Austin Ekeler Receiving Props vs the Packers

Receiving Yards: 34.5 (-111)

Ekeler Receiving Insights

In four of six games this season, Ekeler has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Ekeler has 10.8% of his team's target share (35 targets on 323 passing attempts).

He is averaging 7.1 yards per target (85th in league play), picking up 248 yards on 35 passes thrown his way.

Ekeler, in six games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

With five red zone targets, Ekeler has been on the receiving end of 10.9% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts.

Ekeler's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Lions 11/12/2023 Week 10 19 ATT / 67 YDS / 1 TD 7 TAR / 4 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/6/2023 Week 9 14 ATT / 47 YDS / 2 TDs 7 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/29/2023 Week 8 15 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 8 TAR / 7 REC / 94 YDS / 1 TD at Chiefs 10/22/2023 Week 7 14 ATT / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/16/2023 Week 6 14 ATT / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs

